Alliance Academy students win startup contest hosted by UNG

Three students from Alliance Academy for Innovation won the 2021 innovateUNG High School Pitch Challenge on Feb. 16. All seven public Forsyth County high schools took part in the event, which was hosted virtually by the University of North Georgia’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Varoon Kadithala, Bradley Litsch and Arnav Patidar won a total of $1,500 to aid their Powabites innovation: $1,000 for finishing in first place and $500 for the selection as crowd favorite. They advanced to the March 16 virtual innovateUNG Pitch Challenge, where they will compete against UNG student teams.

Powabites is a line of high-energy snack foods infused with the caffeine-rich South American herb yerba mate. Each serving of the energy bites provides 70 milligrams of caffeine.

West Forsyth High School’s Elisabeth Christina Kearney and Cindy Guo took second place and a $750 prize for their GreenBox innovation. The GreenBox is a monthly web-based subscription that provides customers with biodegradable containers, small one-time-use bags, and compostable cutlery to replace plastic goods. Customers also receive a simplified composting kit used to decompose the biodegradable containers provided by their company.



