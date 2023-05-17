A black bear was spotted at this elementary school in Forsyth County

Staff at a Forsyth County elementary school recently spotted a black bear near the playground on campus, forcing students and staff inside for the day.

Poole’s Mill Elementary Principal Kristen Glass sent a message to parents and guardians later that same day to alert them of the situation, explaining that the bear was seen “outside the fence by our playground.”

According to the message, she and her admin team immediately brought students and staff inside and contacted their Student Resource Officer and the district’s school safety department.

“We have contacted wildlife management and will continue to monitor this area very closely,” Glass wrote. “Thank you for your continued support as we wrap up the 22-23 school year.”