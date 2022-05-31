Class of 2022: Denmark grad interested in community service, technology

See scenes from Denmark High School's graduation below this year's featured graduate. See this year's graduation edition here.



Ameya Jadhav

Denmark High School

Tell me a little bit about you!

I’ve lived in Alpharetta for pretty much my entire life and have been a part of Forsyth County Schools for 13 years. A proud Denmark High School graduate, I’m part of the first graduating class from Denmark to have attended the school for all four years. At Denmark, I was part of the Computer Science pathway and heavily involved in Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE), specifically FBLA. Outside of school, I was involved in research projects and a part of the Technologies and International Development Lab, a lab part of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

In my free time, I love hanging out with my friends and watching random TV shows – I’ve been known to jump from show to show without fully finishing a season. Personally, I can say I’m curious, determined, detail-oriented, and interested in community service. I’m an advocate for STEM education for all; I have founded and lead my own 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Teach-Technology Organization, teaching students of all ages programming and STEM concepts. I’ve taught almost 1,600 students to date and look forward to continuing this work. I hope to one day start my own startup, doing work that is societally and positively impactful.

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

My favorite classes in high school were STEM classes, specifically computer science and science classes. I really enjoyed the hands-on environment and labs I had a chance to complete in classes like AP Biology, AP Chemistry, and AP Physics C. This hands-on approach was replicated in my AP Computer Science classes where there were out-of-the-box labs using programming concepts.



