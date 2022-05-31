Class of 2022: Denmark grad interested in community service, technology

See scenes from Denmark High School's graduation below this year's featured graduate. See this year's graduation edition here.
Ameya Jadhav
Denmark High School
Tell me a little bit about you!
I’ve lived in Alpharetta for pretty much my entire life and have been a part of Forsyth County Schools for 13 years. A proud Denmark High School graduate, I’m part of the first graduating class from Denmark to have attended the school for all four years. At Denmark, I was part of the Computer Science pathway and heavily involved in Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE), specifically FBLA. Outside of school, I was involved in research projects and a part of the Technologies and International Development Lab, a lab part of the Georgia Institute of Technology.
In my free time, I love hanging out with my friends and watching random TV shows – I’ve been known to jump from show to show without fully finishing a season. Personally, I can say I’m curious, determined, detail-oriented, and interested in community service. I’m an advocate for STEM education for all; I have founded and lead my own 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Teach-Technology Organization, teaching students of all ages programming and STEM concepts. I’ve taught almost 1,600 students to date and look forward to continuing this work. I hope to one day start my own startup, doing work that is societally and positively impactful.
What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?
My favorite classes in high school were STEM classes, specifically computer science and science classes. I really enjoyed the hands-on environment and labs I had a chance to complete in classes like AP Biology, AP Chemistry, and AP Physics C. This hands-on approach was replicated in my AP Computer Science classes where there were out-of-the-box labs using programming concepts.
Were you part of any clubs?
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) was the club I was the most involved in. I joined in 8th grade and continued all four years of high school, serving as multiple officer positions. I also had the honor of serving as the Georgia FBLA State President this past year, leading 20,000 students in FBLA chapters across Georgia high schools and middle schools, and representing the organization on Capitol Hill.
When Denmark started 4 years ago, I also founded two clubs: the Computer Science Club and the Future of Forsyth Club. Computer Science Club was created to supplement students’ interest in the Computer Science pathway and technology-related fields, while I founded Future of Forsyth to be one of Denmark’s first community service clubs focused on activities to benefit the youth in Forsyth County. I served as the President and executive leader for all four years for these two clubs.
I was also a part of honor societies and clubs such as the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National Technical Honor Society, and Beta Club, and served as a 2-year officer for the Science National Honor Society as the Historian and then Vice President.
Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?
With this question, one person comes to mind: my former computer science teacher Mr. Eric Arnold. Before I met him, Denmark High School felt like just another school where I would go to classes to learn and school activities to be involved. Mr. Arnold’s unique and positive approach to teaching has reemphasized my interest in computer science. More than just teaching me computer science for two years, he has also been the Denmark High School FBLA adviser, my Georgia FBLA State Officer Adviser, and more recently a sponsor for my CS Club. His support in FBLA and many other extracurriculars has been fundamental to my success at Denmark High School.
Of course, there are many others who I’ve met throughout my high school years who have shaped me into the person I am today. The most influential of these individuals were my parents and my sister. My family has constantly pushed me and helped me grow into the person I am today.
What will you miss most about your school?
Being the first graduating class to have spent all four years at Denmark, I think my experience and the experience of my fellow Denmark graduates are unique. We’ve had the opportunity of creating new extracurricular, athletic, and academic traditions. The people at Denmark are what I’ll miss the most. From the close friends I’ve cultivated, the teachers I’ve had, and the administration that has led us, Denmark has truly been a family that supports each other.
What are your plans after high school?
I will be attending Stanford University in the fall. I plan to complete a dual degree in Computer Science and Economics.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
An entrepreneur and innovator at heart, I’ve always dreamt of working on my own startup. Ten years from now is quite a long time, but I hope to be leading a successful technology startup transforming the medical field with artificial intelligence applications.