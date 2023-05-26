Class of 2023: This Alliance Academy grad dreams of holding political office

What was your favorite subject in high school?

“My favorite subject is social studies without a doubt. The courses that were particularly influential to me were AP U.S. History, AP Psychology and most importantly, AP Government and U.S. Politics. My AP Government teacher, Mr. Hector Jimenez, has made a significant impact on my education. He helped me obtain my campaign internships where I was fortunate to see lessons from class transfer to the real world.”

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

“I was actively involved in student government, holding numerous elected positions. I initiated the talent show as a freshman, which became a yearly tradition in a high school void of fine arts. I am the president of Alliance Mentorship, an organization that recruits mentors to help freshmen students transition to [Alliance]. My goal has always been to improve the lives of the student body I represent and the well-being of the school in its entirety.

“I served on a variety of advisory councils including Principal’s Advisory Board, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board, the Forsyth County Schools Strategic Planning Committee as a student representative and the AAI Local School Council Chapter.

“It has been an honor working in coordination with businesses, teachers and administration. In addition, I was a member of Youth Leadership Forsyth as a junior, and I returned as a veteran my senior year to mentor the incoming class. The program was rewarding between the various community service projects completed as well as the leadership skills gained.

“Attending the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program during summer of 2022 opened a whole new world to me. As a social studies major, I engaged in four weeks of collaboration and discussions and met many motivated students with a variety of passions.

“Last but not least, I have been a barista and a trainer at Starbucks for two years. One thing I emphasize is always trying to connect with my colleagues and customers.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“Educators from my high school taught me lessons about life and learning, which I continue to apply outside the cinder block walls enclosing my school. Specifically, Mr. Hector Jimenez, Mrs. Halwa Kim-Han and Mr. Geoghan have touched my life in many ways. They stand out through their visible passion for what they do and their unconditional support for their students.

“Another one of my influences stems from a class during my time at [Governor Honors Program] called ‘Gun Laws in America.’ From learning about the gut-wrenching American history of mass shootings, we looked at solutions from a bipartisan standpoint — something our divided society needs more of. I had the opportunity to create a bill which entailed educating citizens about warning signs and mental health patterns. One class changed my outlook, and I aspire to contribute to preventing more tragedies in the future.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“I will miss the teachers and the support staff the most. They truly care about their students and their personal success, which makes all the difference. Alliance has provided me with many opportunities such as the Governor's Honors Program, student government and numerous clubs, which stand out because of the school’s inclusivity and supportive environment.”

What are your plans after high school?

“I will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall as a political science major and a criminal justice minor. I am considering pursuing law school following my bachelor's degree. I am so excited to be a bulldog and to take advantage of our amazing higher education program in Georgia.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“I can see myself in many different directions in the next ten years, and I am looking forward to discovering what I want to do in my chosen field. UGA’s Delta Hall is an opportunity I am excited about as students live in Washington D.C. and intern on Capitol Hill. Whether I may be working in public policy, law, criminology or fulfilling the ultimate dream of holding an elected position in local office, I cannot wait to see what my future will bring me.”