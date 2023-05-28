Class of 2023: This South Forsyth grad plans to pursue her interest in nursing

Were you part of any clubs or extracurriculars?

● Varsity Competition and Sideline Cheerleading

● JV Competition and Sideline Cheerleading

● Varsity Game Day Cheerleading

● Fellowship of Christian Athletes

● National Honor Society

● Student Council

● Beta Club

● National Art Honor Society

● National Latin Honor Society

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have a supportive and inspiring family, including my brother, my mom and my stepdad, who have all played integral roles in shaping who I am today.

“Britton, my brother, and best friend has helped me keep my faith at the center of my life and mentored me throughout high school. Chuck, my stepdad, has inspired me to use my voice confidently and not let others dim my light. My mom, Tonya, has taught me that kindness is a powerful force that fills the soul and changes lives. Their guidance and love have been invaluable to me, and I have seen firsthand the impact that positive support and motivation can have on one's journey.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“I will miss my teachers and peers that I have grown up with for so many years.”

What are your plans after high school?

“I plan to attend the University of Mississippi studying nursing.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“In ten years, I see myself working as a neonatal nurse at a major hospital with a family of my own.”