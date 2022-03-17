Community members asked to leave Board of Education meeting when library book debate leads to yelling, disorder

Forsyth County Board of Education Chairman Wes McCall asked security to clear out the board room near the end of its regular meeting Tuesday night as the continued debate around the removal of media center books became increasingly heated.

Nearly 30 community members spoke during public participation at the meeting, with some advocating for the removal of certain books from Forsyth County Schools that they said contain “pornography” or “sexually explicit” material.

Others argued these books should not be removed at all, especially as some community members have targeted books containing LGBTQ themes and books dealing with race.

Several of those asking for the removal of certain books said they simply do not want children in the county to have access to explicit material in their schools. They believe books should be removed for this content regardless of whether they contain LGBTQ themes.

Many also referred back to the last BOE meeting held in February where speakers made this point and asked the board and superintendent to conduct an independent audit of media center collection.

While the system has not conducted an audit, leaders did announce at the BOE work session on Tuesday, March 8, that they are taking major steps to expedite the book challenge process and increase parental involvement in media centers for the 2022-23 school year, which begins in August.

But several community members made it clear they do not believe the district is doing enough to remove the books they have said are explicit, with some calling out specific board members they do not agree with.