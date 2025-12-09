Cumming Vietnam Veterans kick off 11th annual $25,000 scholarship program (left to right) Ella Clem of North Forsyth High School, Madeline Holder of West Forsyth High School, and Andrew Garrard of North Forsyth High School received scholarships in 2025 from the Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Not pictured are Sabrina Lafferty of South Forsyth High School and Tristan Cohen of Forsyth Central High School. - photo by Photo submitted Five scholarships worth $5,000 each will be awarded to Forsyth County high school seniors. Scores presented by Bryan Properties