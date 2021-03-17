Denmark Principal Heather Gordy promoted to district office, Kim Oliver approved to take over

Gordy was selected as Denmark’s first principal before the school first opened in 2018. She worked with district leaders, community members, parents and students to build the county’s seventh traditional high school community from the ground up.



Denmark High School Principal Heather Gordy - photo by Ben Hendren Before opening up the school, Gordy already had a long list of educational achievements. She has worked as an educator for nearly 30 years, beginning her career in south Georgia before coming back to Forsyth County where she grew up.

She taught at Forsyth Central High School before taking an administrative role at South Forsyth. Then, she used her experience to help open up Lambert High School. For three years before she began working to open Denmark, she also served as principal at West Forsyth High.

In her most recent accomplishment, she will be heading to the district office to serve as Forsyth County Schools’ Director of Secondary Education.

Oliver, selected as the school’s next principal, currently serves as assistant principal at North Forsyth High where she has worked since 2015. She will be taking over the new position on July 1.

Coming from North Forsyth, Oliver also served as assistant principal at Lambert High School beginning in 2013 before moving to North.

She began working in Forsyth County in 2005 as an English teacher at South Forsyth High School, but she previously taught English at different secondary schools in Mississippi, which she did for 12 years. During those years, she began also serving at the department of education as an exam developer and consultant.

Oliver earned her bachelor’s in English education and master’s in Education in secondary English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She also holds a leadership certification from Kennesaw State University.