Dual degree program gives homeschooled students opportunity to take college courses while in high school

Students in Georgia are completing college courses at 14- to 15-years-old thanks to TandemEDU, a statewide high school program that allows teens to begin college early.

This program allows students to attend one college class per week, giving them the chance to receive an associate degree by the time they finish high school.

“Our students take an average of two to three courses per quarter,” Program Founder Christine Torre said. “Then at the end of four years, [they] graduate with 27 high school credits and 60 college credits.”

In creating TandemEDU, Torre was seeking a place for home school students to complete high school and college classes.

“Public and private high school students often have access to college courses on their campus through dual enrollment,” Torre said. “Home school students did not have this option until we created TandemEDU.”