Duck “adoptions” open for this year’s annual Duck Dive for Education

Community members can now “adopt” a duck to support Forsyth County Schools and for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.

The Forsyth County Education Foundation has begun accepting $10 donations on its website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us/duck. For every $10 a person donates, they adopt one rubber duck that will be placed into a pool. By the end of the donations, one lucky duck will be drawn as winner of the grand prize.

“Since 2016, the Forsyth County Education Foundation has provided $240,000 in grants for students and teachers,” the FCS website states. “But, even with this success, we have not been able to meet all the needs in our schools. This is why we need everyone's help to make a big splash for education again this year with our annual fundraiser, the 2020-21 Duck Dive for Education!”

FCS Spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said the third annual Duck Dive will be held earlier this year. Duck numbers will be posted to the district’s website by March 26, and the $10,000 duck will be drawn at 1 p.m. on April 2, at the Professional Development Center. The “dive” will also be broadcast live on FCS’ YouTube channel.

For more information, visit the FCS website.