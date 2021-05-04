FCS officials disappointed with allocation of pandemic relief as other districts gain millions more in funding

FCS Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel reached out to state education officials back in January to argue that using the Title I formula leads to an unfair imbalance of funds across the state’s districts and ask that they reconsider changing the allocation requirements in the future.

The decision, however, is not up to state or national education officials, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The requirements, written into law, would have to be changed through Congress.

Forsyth County Board of Education Chairwoman Kristin Morrissey said she has since spoken with lawmakers and hopes to see a change moving forward.

“Understandably, Title I schools have more families with lower incomes often that have greater need for access to things like technology or support for education,” Morrissey said. “We all understand and appreciate those needs.”

The FCS District 2 representative said, however, the Forsyth school system needs funding for coronavirus relief as much as any other large district in the state.

She pointed out FCS was one of only a few school districts to open their doors back up to families in August last year after they were forced to close in the spring. For nearly the past year, the district has offered both face-to-face and virtual options for students. Offering both from the start of the school year led to added costs for the district.

“We had to create a virtual curriculum for our K-5 virtual students in just a couple of months,” Morrissey said. “We had to be sure all our students had access to technology. We had to be sure our schools and buses were as safe as possible.”

On top of the cost, Morrissey said it was challenging for staff members both in the district office and in the county’s schools to put these programs together and implement them in such a short amount of time. Knowing how difficult the past year has been, she said she is proud of each of the systems’ staff members for “rising to the challenge” and making it all work.

The district has focused heavily on staff when deciding on ways to spend the allocated relief funding, using part of the first and second rounds to cover the cost of paying the county’s bus drivers during the shutdown last spring and part of the third round to provide staff members with added $1,000 bonuses.

Otherwise, the system has used the relief funds to cover a deficit in its budget created by austerity cuts in state funding, which Morrissey said also allowed them to avoid adding 12 furlough days for employees to the calendar. They also plan to use the funding for school maintenance and repairs and a summer school that will allow students to catch up on any learning lost during the pandemic.

Morrissey pointed out that the district also has to address the needs of families as Forsyth County continues to grow and develop.

“Forsyth County, unlike many systems, continues to grow year after year,” Morrissey said. “Last year, our enrollment continued to increase while the majority of school systems remained the same or experienced a lower number of students.”

To address this growth, the district opened a new elementary school, Poole’s Mill, just in the last year, and they plan to open Hendricks Middle and East Forsyth High Schools beginning in August. With the opening of new schools, along with other facilities such as the Academies of Creative Education and the Forsyth County Arts and Living Center, the district must budget for new staff members and vice principals.