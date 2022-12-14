Forsyth Central automotive takes first national championship

Forsyth Central High School automotive students became national champs for the first time at the 2022 Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis this past weekend.
Andrew Graham, engine team coach and automotive teacher, said he was proud of the students and excited to finally bring a national win back to Central.
“It was really nice to finally get first,” Graham said. “We have four second-place trophies over there, so it was nice to finally break the ‘curse,’ is what some of [the kids] started calling it.”
The team of five students who took first — Carter Brown, AJ Cannon, Gage Stewart, Kristen Turner and Ava Wallace — also placed second in last year’s competition, so taking first felt especially gratifying for each of them.“They were very happy,” Graham said, laughing.
But their team was not the only one competing for Central at this year’s show. Graham said six teams all took part in the engine-building competition, and two others placed in the finals at third and sixth. They were also led by coaches Leah Bavirsha, Tyler Turner and Jacob Cochran.
During the competition, each of them took apart and rebuilt a Chevy small block engine to operational condition three times, timing each round to come up with an average time. The first-place team finished with zero penalties at around 16 minutes and 28 seconds.
“It felt awesome,” Graham said. “It felt really good to finally be able to get it.”
In the end, the teams also brought home more than just a trophy. Each winning team also earned scholarships to top technical colleges with the top automotive programs in the nation.
The first-place team, coached by Bavirsha, took home $200,000 in scholarships alone with the Central’s students earning a total of $642,500 in scholarships together.