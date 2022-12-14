Forsyth Central automotive takes first national championship

Forsyth Central High School automotive students became national champs for the first time at the 2022 Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis this past weekend.

Andrew Graham, engine team coach and automotive teacher, said he was proud of the students and excited to finally bring a national win back to Central.

“It was really nice to finally get first,” Graham said. “We have four second-place trophies over there, so it was nice to finally break the ‘curse,’ is what some of [the kids] started calling it.”

The team of five students who took first — Carter Brown, AJ Cannon, Gage Stewart, Kristen Turner and Ava Wallace — also placed second in last year’s competition, so taking first felt especially gratifying for each of them.

“They were very happy,” Graham said, laughing.