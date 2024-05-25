By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth Central High School celebrates its 2024 graduates
Forsyth Central High School held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 18, at the Cumming Fairgrounds. Photos courtesy of Bowen Photography, Inc.
Forsyth Central High School held its 2024 graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 18, at the Cumming Fairgrounds.