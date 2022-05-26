Forsyth Central High School senior named recipient of BBB Students of Integrity Scholarship

Forsyth Central High School senior Maia Norman was named this year’s recipient of the Better Business Bureau 2022 Students of Integrity scholarship.
BBB’s Center for Character Ethics has awarded $165,000 in scholarships to Georgia high school students over the past 16 years. This year, it will be awarded to five high school seniors who exemplify integrity in their communities. Norman received $3,000 to go toward her future academic needs.
The scholarship prompted discussions about what it means to exemplify ethics and integrity. Students were asked to record a short video describing how they build character in themselves and others and how they will build character in the future.
“The ability to act with [integrity] allows others to trust you and shows that you respect them,” Norman said.
“Maia is an excellent example of a young person who uses their time wisely by working hard and helping others,” said Brian Catania, CEO of BBB. “We hope that other young people will be inspired by Maia’s example and use their time similarly to make this world a better place.”
Norman will be attending the University of Georgia to major in anthropology and consumer economics in the fall.
Winners were selected by an independent judging panel made up of leaders in the academic and business communities in Atlanta, Athens and northeast Georgia.
Scholarship winners will be honored with a luncheon at the Georgia Aquarium on Thursday, June 9, beginning at 11 a.m.
For more information on the BBB Students of Integrity Scholarship program, go to bbb.org/local/0443/soi. For more information or further inquiries, contact BBB at scholarships@atlanta.bbb.org or 404-766-0875.