Forsyth Central High School senior named recipient of BBB Students of Integrity Scholarship

Forsyth Central High School senior Maia Norman was named this year’s recipient of the Better Business Bureau 2022 Students of Integrity scholarship.

BBB’s Center for Character Ethics has awarded $165,000 in scholarships to Georgia high school students over the past 16 years. This year, it will be awarded to five high school seniors who exemplify integrity in their communities. Norman received $3,000 to go toward her future academic needs.

The scholarship prompted discussions about what it means to exemplify ethics and integrity. Students were asked to record a short video describing how they build character in themselves and others and how they will build character in the future.