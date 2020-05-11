Forsyth County neighborhood takes celebration into their own hands for graduates

Tracy Heath planned to celebrate two graduations in her household this month. Her oldest son, Bradley, recently graduated from Kennesaw State University. Her youngest, Mitchell, is set to graduate from South Forsyth High School.

Neither graduation went according to plan. As the coronavirus pandemic ramped up, schools and universities around Georgia and the country postponed graduations or canceled them altogether.

Heath knew her kids weren’t the only ones in the Cheswyck subdivision in South Forsyth that had that special life milestone upended, and she knew she wasn’t the only parent still wanting to celebrate it somehow.

With a little Facebook organizing, Heath and the Cheswyck neighborhood found a way to celebrate their graduates anyway with a parade on Saturday, May 9.

“It just kind of celebrated the seniors and let them know that we are very proud of all they’ve done,” Heath said.