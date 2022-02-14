Forsyth County Republican organizations, state legislators hold town hall to discuss K-12 legislation

CRT and diversity programs

Several questions from the organizations and crowd centered around Critical Race Theory, which education leaders and experts across the U.S. have agreed is not taught in K-12 schools but has recently been used by conservative groups as a catch-all term for some diversity and equity programs.

One member of the Forsyth County Young Republicans asked the legislators what part they can take to potentially strip the Georgia Department of Education of funds for the continuation of programs such as the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan in Forsyth County Schools.

Jones explained that much of the funding that goes to local education boards from the state department is based on certain formulas that must be adhered to such as Quality Basic Education Funding, which is decided based on the number of students in school districts.

“There is this almost misguidance that …. we have the ability to appropriate [the budget] in any way we deem appropriate, and in fact, that’s not the case,” Jones said.

He pointed out, instead, that local boards have more options in how they spend budgets, with approximately half of their funding coming from local property tax payments.

Dolezal also said that legislators are currently discussing the possibility of withholding a percentage of QBE funding from school systems that are teaching “divisive ideology” as part of its curriculum.

School choice

A member of the Forsyth County Tea Party asked the state legislators specifically about what conversations they have taken part in during this legislative session about school choice for parents.

The argument around school choice, which has gained national attention especially over the past year, suggests that public education funding should follow students to schools or services that best fit their needs whether that be homeschool, private schools or other options.

Opponents to school choice, however, argue that this would draw needed funds away from public schools and cause further issues.

Gilligan said conversations surrounding school choice are active in the legislation right now, and she believes they will be able to make progress toward that choice for parents.

“This year is the year where I think we’re going to have the most conservative legislation that you will ever get,” Gilligan said.

Jones said they are also closely watching a bill in South Carolina introduced this year where public education funding would follow the child instead of the institution. For now, he said they are trying to understand if moving that funding is a good idea and how exactly to implement it.

In theory, he said it sounds like a good idea, “but we don’t want to have unintended consequences.”

Overall, he said they all three agree that the choice should be in parents’ hands.