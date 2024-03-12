By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County school board names sole finalist to become next superintendent
SUPERINTENDENT 2.png
The Forsyth County Board of Education votes to name Mitch Young the sole finalist to be the next superintendent of Forsyth County Schools. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to approve Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young as the sole finalist in its search for the school system’s next superintendent at a work session on Tuesday, March 12.