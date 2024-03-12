The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to approve Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young as the sole finalist in its search for the school system’s next superintendent at a work session on Tuesday, March 12.
Forsyth County school board names sole finalist to become next superintendent
