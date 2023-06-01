Forsyth County Schools plans to lower tax rate following first budget hearing

Forsyth County Schools plans to further roll back its millage rate after hearing from local residents concerned with rising property taxes at the Board of Education’s first budget hearing Wednesday morning.

The day after the hearing, Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo told the FCN that the district “is now revising the draft budget to include an additional [Operation and Millage] rollback.”

While Caracciolo said the Board has not decided yet what the rollback will be to the Operation and Millage rate, she confirmed it will be lower than the original proposed rollback of one full mil, from 17.3 to 16.3.

The next draft of the budget and proposed millage rate is now being prepared by the Board and system leaders. It will be presented at the next budget hearing on Thursday, June 15.

“Our goal with this second draft is to ensure that our students have the resources and support necessary for continued success, that our employees receive much needed pay increases and that our citizens see their final tax bill decrease,” Caracciolo said. “Last year, we lowered our bond debt millage rate, which also decreased the final tax bills for our residents.”