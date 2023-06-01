Forsyth County Schools plans to lower tax rate following first budget hearing

Forsyth County Schools plans to further roll back its millage rate after hearing from local residents concerned with rising property taxes at the Board of Education’s first budget hearing Wednesday morning.
The day after the hearing, Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo told the FCN that the district “is now revising the draft budget to include an additional [Operation and Millage] rollback.”
While Caracciolo said the Board has not decided yet what the rollback will be to the Operation and Millage rate, she confirmed it will be lower than the original proposed rollback of one full mil, from 17.3 to 16.3.
The next draft of the budget and proposed millage rate is now being prepared by the Board and system leaders. It will be presented at the next budget hearing on Thursday, June 15.
“Our goal with this second draft is to ensure that our students have the resources and support necessary for continued success, that our employees receive much needed pay increases and that our citizens see their final tax bill decrease,” Caracciolo said. “Last year, we lowered our bond debt millage rate, which also decreased the final tax bills for our residents.”
This decision is a direct response to calls from residents at the hearing for the Board to further lower the proposed rate as property values continue to skyrocket.
“I think like a lot of people, I got my assessment yesterday, and it’s a 30% increase,” said local homeowner Stacy Guy at the hearing Wednesday, pleading with the board to “make significant rollbacks to the millage rate.”
Four other speakers asked for the same. Two Board members also spoke up about concerns.
Wes McCall, District 1, and Mike Valdes, District 5, both questioned the need for set-aside funds in the school system’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget for future land purchases and rising health care costs.
Valdes himself called for a full two mil rollback to the millage rate, even if that means the Board must raise it back again next year.
“This year, we have to give people a break,” Valdes said. “We have to.”
Many in the county received their property assessments earlier this week, but district leaders are reminding residents that assessments are not a bill. The notice is simply an estimate based on the previous year’s millage rate of 17.3.
If a lowered millage rate is approved by the school board, these estimates will drop.
Caracciolo also wanted to remind residents that homeowners aged 65 or older without school-age children in their homes can file for an exemption from school taxes in Forsyth County.
For more information or to contact school board members, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.