Forsyth County Schools reports successful return to face-to-face learning as staff steps up to help fill short-staffed positions

With the emergence of the omicron variant, Forsyth County Schools has struggled alongside school districts across the nation in the past few weeks as COVID-19 cases rise, and labor shortages continue.

Despite this struggle, Director of Communications Jennifer Caracciolo said FCS schools had a successful first week back to face-to-face instruction for the start of its second semester.

While the district is still in need of bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians and substitute teachers in the midst of the labor shortage that has been exacerbated by the rising cases, forcing some staff to quarantine at home, Caracciolo said “we are getting through this as one FCS family.”