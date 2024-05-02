By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Sawnee EMC awards $100,000 in scholarships to these local high school students
The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation presented scholarships to 20 students on Wednesday, April 24. Photo courtesy of Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation
Twenty students in north Georgia have some extra money to go toward their college education.