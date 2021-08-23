Forsyth County schools rise above state averages in Georgia Milestones testing amid pandemic

The Milestones tests were not given to students in spring 2020, and the state relaxed requirements in spring 2021, lowering the weight of test scores and not holding back students or evaluating teachers on final scores. Many families also opted out of testing, preferring to keep students safe at home.

With these factors in mind, state education officials said this year’s Milestones should not be compared to scores from past years without the context of the pandemic.

“Georgia Milestones was designed to measure instruction during a typical school year, and 2020-2021 was anything but," said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “Given the impacts of the pandemic on all students, we expected some decreases this year.”

Forsyth County’s schools experienced a slight decrease in scores across the board from 2019. In subjects such as English/language arts, math, science, social studies and reading, schools in the county saw between a 4-26% drop.

Surrounding counties where COVID-19 cases surged and students spent more time at home this past year saw a more significant drop in scores compared to Forsyth County where cases remained more steady and the school system offered a choice of either virtual or in-person schooling to families.

Overall, more than 30% of students in Forsyth County Schools started off in virtual schooling last year.

Schools in the county saw the largest drop in scores in math, with some grade levels decreasing by more than 20 percentage points from 2019. These schools also saw a decrease in science scores, which are tested at the eighth grade and high school level.

Despite these drops in scores across all subjects, including reading level, Forsyth County maintained some of the top scores in the state. Forsyth County’s Milestones far surpassed state averages in all levels.

Many individual schools in the county also outperformed state scores and other schools in the metro Atlanta area. This includes Mountain Education Charter High School, a night school which offers students another option outside of traditional schooling.