Forsyth County Schools to ‘encourage’ face masks beginning Monday as part of Keep Forsyth Safe campaign

Officials with Forsyth County Schools will be encouraging students and staff members to wear face masks while indoors as part of its Keep Forsyth Safe COVID-19 prevention campaign.



Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden made the announcement in a letter to parents and guardians Friday morning, making clear that the masks are not required for either students or staff members.

“Students will not be disciplined, badgered or bullied for their choice to wear or not wear a mask,” Bearden wrote in the letter. “We will respect the choices of our families and our staff.”

As part of the campaign, beginning on Monday, Aug. 23, principals at each of the schools will use announcements, parental notifications and school social media platforms to encourage students and staff to wear masks, when possible, in the schools and on buses.

They also want to encourage families to continue following COVID-19 guidelines laid out by the Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These include making sure students wash hands frequently, remain socially distant from others, covering up mouths when coughing or sneezing and keep workspaces clean.

Masks are available in each school’s front office for students who need them.

“We need your help to Keep Forsyth Safe,” Bearden wrote.

The campaign comes in light of a significant rise of COVID-19 cases in the community and in the schools.

Bearden stated in the letter that, as of Friday morning, there were 781 active student COVID-19 cases and another 96 staff cases, making up 1.57% and 1.67% of those face-to-face populations, respectively.

That accounts for a total of 877 active cases within FCS — more than double the number of cases since Monday morning.

With the rapid growth in cases in communities across the U.S., many parents have taken to social media and, more recently, to the Forsyth County Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday to ask that district leaders consider mandating face masks in schools.



