Forsyth County students walk out of school calling for gun safety
Lambert High School students took part in a walkout protest on Friday, Sept. 20 to protest gun violence following the recent shooting at Apalachee High School. Photos submitted by Saif Hasan
In the wake of the recent shooting at Apalachee High School where a 14-year-old student is charged with killing two teachers and two students, some Forsyth County high schoolers joined together to make their voices heard.