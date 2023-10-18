By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County’s school board approved the final redistricting plan for 2024-25. Here’s what it looks like
The Forsyth County Board of Education discusses the 2024-25 redistricting plan at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools
A group of parents tried one last time to ask the Forsyth County Board of Education to change the school system’s 2024-25 redistricting plan at its regular meeting on Tuesday night before members voted to approve it.