Georgia leads the nation in CyberStart efforts

With almost 6,400 high school students competing in the CyberStart America game, Georgia led the nation in participants.

The University of North Georgia’s (UNG) Institute for Cyber Operations and College of Education hosted a ceremony May 21 to celebrate the 80 students and 11 schools who were selected as Georgia winners for CyberStart America.

UNG, the Georgia Cyber Center at Augusta University, Georgia Tech Research Institute, and the Georgia Department of Education created a CyberStart America in Georgia Taskforce to promote CyberStart within the state and provide $100,000 in cash prizes to Georgia students, teachers, and schools.

CyberStart America in Georgia enabled all students in the state’s 800-plus high schools to discover their talent in cybersecurity in a free game.

There were 6,383 registered students from 274 Georgia schools among the 45,962 students nationwide competing in the game cycle that ran from October 27 to April 27.

Cash prizes of $500 were awarded to the top 20 high school students in Georgia based on points earned on the CyberStart platform over the six-month period. Additional $500 prizes are available to the top six performers in each of the 10 school districts with the most students registered. In addition to these 80 winners, 15 received funds from an Addressing Cyber Career Equity for Student Success grant.



