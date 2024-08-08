By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s how the school board’s vote will impact property taxes in Forsyth County
07172024BOE MILLAGE RATE
During the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 16, the district announced it will be lowering its proposed millage rate. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to approve the school district’s 2025 budget of nearly $715 million along with a lowered millage rate at a called meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7.