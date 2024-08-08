The Forsyth County Board of Education voted to approve the school district’s 2025 budget of nearly $715 million along with a lowered millage rate at a called meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Here’s how the school board’s vote will impact property taxes in Forsyth County
Latest
-
Forsyth County school board names new Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning
-
‘This is awesome!’ Forsyth County students excited to return for the first day of school
-
How Forsyth County students scored on the latest Georgia Milestones assessments
-
‘Opening doors to new opportunities:’ UNG hosts grand opening for Cumming campus expansion