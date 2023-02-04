Here’s who is taking over as principal at North Forsyth Middle next school year

The Forsyth County Board of Education voted on its final principal appointment for the 2023-24 school year at a called meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, and unanimously approved Matt Woodley as the next leader of North Forsyth Middle School.

Woodley, currently an assistant principal at West Forsyth High School, began his career in education in 1998 in Florida as a high school English and Social Studies teacher. In 2006, he moved to Forsyth County where he served at South Forsyth High School as a teacher, assistant administrator and coach.

He has since worked as an assistant principal at multiple schools in the district beginning at South Forsyth Middle in 2007, then going to Lambert High in 2009, Riverwatch Middle in 2013 and West Forsyth High in 2015.

Woodley holds a bachelor’s in language arts education from Auburn University and a master’s in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

He will be taking over the principalship this summer when current principal Todd McClelland moves up to the district office to serve as the incoming Director of Food and Nutrition.

For more information about principal appointments for 2023-24, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.