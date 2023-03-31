Here’s who won the $10,000 prize in this year’s Duck Dive for Education

The Forsyth County Education Foundation held its fourth annual Duck Dive for Education drawing on Friday, March 31, at the Cumming Aquatic Center.
Michael Barron, chair of the Education Foundation’s governing board, fished out one lucky duck as the $10,000 grand prize winner from the thousands of rubber ducks floating in the center’s lazy river. Each duck was “adopted” for a $10 donation by community members and local sponsors.
As he picked out a duck, randomly pulling one out of the water with a net, Barron held up the rubber duck to the camera, which was livestreaming the drawing to those at home and the schools, before announcing the official winner — Martin Minh Tam Vu.
After the $10,000 prize is awarded to Vu, the remaining funds will go to the Forsyth County Education Foundation, which invests donations directly back into the schools through grants principals and teachers can apply for to fund specific projects for their students.
The foundation has provided more than $400,000 in grants to schools in the county since 2016 to help support these projects not usually covered by school operating budgets.
Applications for these grants will open after spring break in April.
Before the drawing was over, Barron thanked each of the individuals and businesses in the community who donated in the Duck Dive this year.
“We really appreciate all of the community’s effort and our supporters,” Barron said.
The foundation has not yet released the total amount of funds raised as donations were still being accepted on the morning of the event.
For more information on the Forsyth County Education Foundation and the school grants, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us/edfoundation.