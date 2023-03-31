Here’s who won the $10,000 prize in this year’s Duck Dive for Education

The Forsyth County Education Foundation held its fourth annual Duck Dive for Education drawing on Friday, March 31, at the Cumming Aquatic Center.

Michael Barron, chair of the Education Foundation’s governing board, fished out one lucky duck as the $10,000 grand prize winner from the thousands of rubber ducks floating in the center’s lazy river. Each duck was “adopted” for a $10 donation by community members and local sponsors.

As he picked out a duck, randomly pulling one out of the water with a net, Barron held up the rubber duck to the camera, which was livestreaming the drawing to those at home and the schools, before announcing the official winner — Martin Minh Tam Vu.