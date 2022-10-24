How Denmark’s vet science program continues to grow with new events, animals and awards

As school came to a close on Thursday, Oct. 20, families at Denmark High School were pleasantly surprised to find local businesses, bakeries and restaurants waiting for them on campus.

The school’s Future Farmers of America, or FFA, chapter was holding its first official farmers market, inviting businesses and individuals from across Forsyth and Dawson counties to sell their homemade goods while a local DJ set the mood with music.

“They’re all businesses of people in our community,” said Shelly Williams, FFA and veterinary science director. “We’re proud of that.”

Williams said the market was meant to not only bring locals some business in the community but also to give students some experience with planning and marketing events related to agriculture.

FFA officers Madden Callis and Mckenzie Souder were the main organizers of the market, and they said there was a lot of work that went into the planning process.

They spoke with others in the industry who had planned markets before, they reached out to local businesses and farmers and they advertised the market to the community on social media before helping to set up the space on campus.

“I honestly had a lot of fun doing it, and I learned a lot,” Callis said. “So double whammy.”

More than a dozen vendors participated in the market, selling homemade breads, jewelry, candles, farm fresh herbs and vegetables, honey, flowers, plants and more. Overall, the students said their first farmers market was a success that they hope to continue next year.

But for now, the officers will be able to include the farmers market in their next program of activities, a list of events and programs they host during the year that they send to the national FFA organization for judging.

