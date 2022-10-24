How Denmark’s vet science program continues to grow with new events, animals and awards

As school came to a close on Thursday, Oct. 20, families at Denmark High School were pleasantly surprised to find local businesses, bakeries and restaurants waiting for them on campus.
The school’s Future Farmers of America, or FFA, chapter was holding its first official farmers market, inviting businesses and individuals from across Forsyth and Dawson counties to sell their homemade goods while a local DJ set the mood with music.
“They’re all businesses of people in our community,” said Shelly Williams, FFA and veterinary science director. “We’re proud of that.”
Williams said the market was meant to not only bring locals some business in the community but also to give students some experience with planning and marketing events related to agriculture.
FFA officers Madden Callis and Mckenzie Souder were the main organizers of the market, and they said there was a lot of work that went into the planning process.
They spoke with others in the industry who had planned markets before, they reached out to local businesses and farmers and they advertised the market to the community on social media before helping to set up the space on campus.
“I honestly had a lot of fun doing it, and I learned a lot,” Callis said. “So double whammy.”
More than a dozen vendors participated in the market, selling homemade breads, jewelry, candles, farm fresh herbs and vegetables, honey, flowers, plants and more. Overall, the students said their first farmers market was a success that they hope to continue next year.
But for now, the officers will be able to include the farmers market in their next program of activities, a list of events and programs they host during the year that they send to the national FFA organization for judging.
Story continues below.
A 3-star chapter
Williams said each FFA chapter is ranked based on these programs and their performance in various competitions through 15 different standards centered around building community, leadership and strengthening agriculture.
This year, Denmark’s chapter earned a gold 3-star rating — the highest possible in the nation.
The students and teachers are extremely proud of this ranking, explaining how rare it is to be recognized as a highest-ranking chapter for one of the largest student organizations in the U.S.
“It doesn’t happen every year, that’s for sure,” Williams said.
She believes the chapter has been able to find success mostly through students’ dedication to FFA and the veterinary science program. They not only attend classes each day through the program, but they also spend mornings and afternoons outside of school to take care of the animals and learn as much as they can.
Callis and Souder both said they didn’t fully understand FFA before they joined the chapter, but now that they have had experience working with the animals and planning events, they can’t step away.
“I didn’t really know a ton about animals, especially livestock, when I joined FFA and now I’m running a whole barn and have cows,” Callis said. “It just shows how much you can learn if you’re interested in it.”
American FFA Degree
That dedication to the animals on campus and learning more about agriculture has led students to finding success in FFA competitions on the state and national levels.
Williams said several of her students are going to Indianapolis this week, Oct. 26-29, for this year’s National FFA Convention and Expo where one of her former students, Maggie Beguiristain, will also receive an American Degree.
The American Degree is the highest degree achievable for students in the national FFA organization. To earn it, the student must already be in college and have put thousands of hours into agricultural education and experience.
“It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career,” according to the organization’s website.
Beguiristain is currently attending the University of North Georgia in Cumming, but she said she has continued to work with Williams at Denmark this school year to help rehabilitate donkeys on campus, a project she started in high school.
She has fully rehabilitated three donkeys so far, and she is still working with one more at Denmark.
But even after dedicating so much time to FFA and agricultural projects in the community, Beguiristain said she couldn’t believe it when she found out she earned an American Degree.
“I’m kind of in shock,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll really believe it until I’m on the stage receiving it. It’s been a long road, but I’m glad to have accomplished it. And I couldn’t have done it without Ms. Williams.”
Now, Beguiristain said her little brother is involved in FFA at Denmark, and she is excited to go to nationals for the first time with him by her side.
Eva and Edna
Knowing how much work the students put into the chapter and vet science program, Williams is excited to see how much it will continue to grow over the next few years with the students’ help.
Part of that growth has already started this year with the new addition of two miniature jersey cows on campus who happen to be identical twins named Eva and Edna.
Williams said they got the four-month-old cows from a breeder in Cleveland just a few days before their farmers market, and they are already a welcome part of the FFA family.
FFA officers Leah Walker and Ansley Lamutt head down to the barn on campus every morning to let Eva and Edna out into the sun to see the students and eat, and Lamutt and Callis come back every afternoon to bring them back inside.
“They are super sweet,” Williams said.
Right now, the students are working on training the sisters to walk with halters and become more familiar with campus surroundings. Walker said they are still skittish around cars and dogs — an issue that comes up frequently as they try to run their doggy day care just a few feet away.
But after their training, Williams explained the breeder in Cleveland is going to help breed them when they are 16 months old so they can have other calves on campus. Then, students will learn to take care of them, milk them and learn how dairy is processed.
This means they will eventually learn the ins and outs of making products like cheese and butter.
“And ice cream,” Williams said. “Lots of ice cream.”
Being miniature jersey cows, Williams explained that Eva and Edna will also stay fairly small. They will never grow over 40 inches tall, but they can end up weighing close to 700 pounds. But that size makes them more cost effective and better fit for Denmark’s suburban community.
She and the students were also excited to be able to get both cows from the same breeder.
“You can’t really have one cow,” Williams said. “They’re herd animals, so you need to have one other. So I was thinking we would just get one from [our breeder in Cleveland] …. and get one companion. But she worked with us on it so we could take both of them because she wanted to keep them together.”
Williams said the breeder was completely surprised when Eva and Edna were born and turned out to be identical twins, but as they continue to grow, it is clear they are inseparable.
Anytime the students look over to check on them throughout the day, they are right by each others’ sides.
“They’re besties,” Walker said.
And the students fell in love with them both instantly. Williams said when she and her FFA officers went to pick them up from the breeder, they walked out to the field to find Walker and fellow officer MacKenzie Kratz laying in the field beside Eva and Edna.
“They were all just napping together,” Williams said, laughing. “It was cute.”
Going forward, Williams is happy to have the two cows on campus and excited to see how this new addition helps to grow the vet science program for the future.“I could not be more pleased with the disposition and potential for these guys,” Williams said.