Otwell Middle School student Vikram Venkiteswaran correctly spelled the final word in the Forsyth County Schools Spelling Bee at the FoCAL Center on Saturday, Jan. 6, making him this year’s champion.
How do you spell winner? Just ask Forsyth County’s spelling bee champ
