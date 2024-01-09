By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How do you spell winner? Just ask Forsyth County’s spelling bee champ
01092024SPELLING BEE
From the left, Forsyth County Schools students Manasa Prasath, Ardra Vimal, Sharanya Vats, Adhyak Balamurugan, Cindy Zhou and Vikram Venkiteswaran will be moving on to the Region 2 Spelling Bee next month after placing within the top six in the district-wide spelling bee on Saturday, Jan. 6. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.
Otwell Middle School student Vikram Venkiteswaran correctly spelled the final word in the Forsyth County Schools Spelling Bee at the FoCAL Center on Saturday, Jan. 6, making him this year’s champion.