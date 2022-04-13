How drop in enrollment could affect UNG’s budget in the future

Fewer students are going to college across the country, and the University of North Georgia is no exception in seeing a drop in attendance.

The university is part of a national trend that has seen a 5% decline in enrollment over the past two-and-a-half years, about 1 million students, according to the National Clearinghouse Research Center.

UNG has fared slightly better, with a 3.8% drop in total enrollment, from 19,748 students in fall 2019 to 18,985 in fall 2021. It is due primarily to a smaller pool of students pursuing associate degrees, according to data provided by UNG.

The number of students pursuing an associate degree has plummeted by well over a third in the same period, from 6,458 to 4057.

Chaudron Gille, provost and vice president for academic affairs, blamed the coronavirus pandemic and a strong job market for the decline.

“A lot of the students that would traditionally pursue an associate’s degree may also be working,” she said. “Many of them are non-traditional students and first-generation college students. And right now the job market is so strong ... some of them are making the decision to opt-out and work for a while because they can make good money.”

Bachelor and graduate degree enrollment, on the other hand, has grown. Bachelor enrollment increased by 12% from 12,578 to 14,098, and graduate enrollment rose by nearly 17% from 712 to 830.

But the overall drop in enrollment may mean less money in the long term for universities like UNG.

“We don’t have a cut in our formula this year due to enrollment declines,” she said. “But like the majority of the institutions, I think 20 out of 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia have seen enrollment declines because of COVID. And so those enrollment declines will affect (fiscal year) ‘24.”



