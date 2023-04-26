How Forsyth Central High School recognized some graduating seniors

Forsyth Central High School leaders invited students and families to the school’s media center on Wednesday to celebrate and honor those in the Class of 2023 going into the military or a career after graduation.

Principal Dr. Josh Lowe kicked off the event, welcoming the crowd to what is now their 2nd Annual College and Career Commitment Celebration.

“We’re so proud of our kids,” Lowe said. “We work at Central to be sure that our kids are connected to something — be that their pathway, one of their events, one of their teachers or classes. We just want them to feel plugged in and valued and connected to whatever they want to do to hopefully get them on the right path in life. And we’re excited to recognize some of those students today that have done that.”