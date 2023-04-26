How Forsyth Central High School recognized some graduating seniors

Forsyth Central High School leaders invited students and families to the school’s media center on Wednesday to celebrate and honor those in the Class of 2023 going into the military or a career after graduation.
Principal Dr. Josh Lowe kicked off the event, welcoming the crowd to what is now their 2nd Annual College and Career Commitment Celebration.
“We’re so proud of our kids,” Lowe said. “We work at Central to be sure that our kids are connected to something — be that their pathway, one of their events, one of their teachers or classes. We just want them to feel plugged in and valued and connected to whatever they want to do to hopefully get them on the right path in life. And we’re excited to recognize some of those students today that have done that.”
Allyson Carvell, director of student services and head counselor at Central, said this time of year is always exciting for faculty and staff at the county’s high schools as they get to watch their students plan for and pursue life opportunities after graduation.
And while many schools across the nation hold signing ceremonies and recognize students heading off to college, Central leaders feel it is just as important to celebrate students who are following other opportunities like their desired career or their enlistment in the military.
Carvell told the crowd many students received help from counselors and faculty on planning for these opportunities through the school’s College and Career Center, which has now been operating at the school for two years and has helped more than 2,500 students make plans for after graduation.
“Our College and Career Center has become a vital part of our students’ journey as they plan for the future,” Carvell said.
During this year’s annual ceremony, school leaders called up 18 students to receive a certificate — with five being recognized for enlisting in the military.
“It is such a great honor for Forsyth Central as we celebrate those joining the armed services to serve our country,” Carvell said to the crowd. “It takes much honor, devotion and sacrifice. Today, we want to celebrate our Forsyth Central High School Class of 2023 students who have made this ultimate sacrifice.”
The other 13 students were recognized for their efforts in setting up a career for themselves upon graduating high school.
“During their time at Forsyth Central, these students explore their passions and acquire job readiness skills by taking classes in one or more of our CTAE pathways,” Carvell said. “These students have spent countless hours planning for their future, and we truly couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.”
Before the end of the celebration, school leaders and military officers also took a moment to recognize Maggi McKnight, the College and Career Center coordinator, by awarding her with the General Colin L. Powell Memorial Service Award for her service to students, the school and the community.