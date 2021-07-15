How new state legislation will allow home-schooled students to participate in FCS athletics, extracurriculars

The Forsyth County Board of Education plans to adopt a change to its policy on extracurricular and competitive interscholastic activities after state lawmakers passed a bill allowing home-schooled students to participate.

Nathan Turner, athletic director for Forsyth County Schools, presented changes to the policy to the board at a called meeting on Tuesday, July 13.

Before the change, students could only try out for a school play or join their school’s football team if they were enrolled full time. Now, the change will allow home-schooled students to participate as long as they take at least one course at the school during each semester of participation in the sport or activity.