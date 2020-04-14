How one Forsyth County school is honoring its high school seniors despite social distancing

Perhaps no other grade has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak as much as high school seniors, who have had to deal with postponements of milestones like proms and graduations and won't have a chance to be on campus with classmates again while students.

With that in mind, the staff at Horizon Christian Academy came up with a creative way to honor the school's 21 seniors by having yard signs made and even having members of the school's board of directors deliver the signs and a special letter to the students.

"While there are so many ways to communicate through technology, nothing replaces talking in between classes at lockers, meeting at their favorite coffee shop and restaurant, hanging out in the Senior lounge, and celebrating the exciting news about college acceptances, soccer victories, baseball championships, and academic accomplishments,” said Alison Smith, the school's chief financial officer.

“It’s heartbreaking for them and for their parents. Our school board and administration wanted to do something to surprise and cheer up our incredible senior class. We ordered yard signs for our seniors and wrote special letters to tell them how much we love them, how important they are, how their graduation would be unique, and how we are so proud of them.”