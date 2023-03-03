How you can ‘adopt’ a duck for a chance to win $10,000 in this annual education fundraiser

Families can now “adopt” a duck in this year’s annual Duck Dive for Education to help support Forsyth County’s schools and enter for a chance to win $10,000.
The Forsyth County Education Foundation is accepting $10 donations through its website, www.forsyth.k12.ga.us/edfoundation. For every $10 a person donates, they adopt one rubber duck that will be put into a pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center for the grand prize drawing at 1 p.m. on March 31.
Each donation helps to fund grants to support projects that can’t otherwise be funded through schools’ operational budgets. Schools can apply for those grants each year; those grants are later awarded during the annual Foundation FriYAY giveaway.
At the start of this school year, the foundation awarded about $126,000 in grants to 26 different schools in the county. One recipient was Otwell Middle School’s Innovation Lab, which allows students learn to use audio and video production equipment to create projects, podcasts and more.
Those interested in adopting ducks for education this year can make a donation online through the foundation’s website, on My Payments Plus or by filling out a form available at their school and handing it in with a cash or check at the front office.
The deadline to adopt is March 31 at 10 a.m. Each duck will be assigned a number for the raffle drawing, and the list of duck numbers will be available on the foundation’s website by midnight on March 24.