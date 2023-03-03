How you can ‘adopt’ a duck for a chance to win $10,000 in this annual education fundraiser

Families can now “adopt” a duck in this year’s annual Duck Dive for Education to help support Forsyth County’s schools and enter for a chance to win $10,000.

The Forsyth County Education Foundation is accepting $10 donations through its website, www.forsyth.k12.ga.us/edfoundation. For every $10 a person donates, they adopt one rubber duck that will be put into a pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center for the grand prize drawing at 1 p.m. on March 31.

Each donation helps to fund grants to support projects that can’t otherwise be funded through schools’ operational budgets. Schools can apply for those grants each year; those grants are later awarded during the annual Foundation FriYAY giveaway.