‘It is gorgeous, beautiful and amazing’ – Forsyth County leaders, community gather for debut of East Forsyth High School

Bearden gave thanks to BRPH for the school’s warm, welcoming design and Carroll Daniel Construction for its time spent building the school through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also thanked many leaders within the FCS facilities department who have been instrumental in helping to bring about the new school, including Chief Facilities Officer Matt Wark, Director of Construction Tom Wening, Director of Planning Greg Pruitt and Facilities Planning Manager Jan Selz.

The superintendent saved a special thanks for East Forsyth Principal Jeff Cheney for his leadership, which led to a successful opening Saturday.

“Once we realized we were going to build East, the most important job for myself and the board at that time was to make sure we found the right leader for East Forsyth High School, and mission accomplished,” Bearden said. “Mr. Jeff Cheney is an experienced, outstanding leader.”

Cheney said it has been an honor for him and his team to have a hand in building the new school and bettering the surrounding community. Throughout the past year, he said he has gotten swept up in the project, making it his mission to create a nurturing environment for students, staff and leadership.

Standing inside the completed school on Saturday, Cheney was overwhelmed by how well the school turned out. Everything from the colors in the hallways, paneling and furniture was designed with students, teachers and families in mind.