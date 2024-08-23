By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
It’s FriYAY! Education Foundation and Splash the duck surprised these Forsyth County schools with over $124,000 in grants
Cumming Elementary School and Education Foundation leaders pose together with the check for nearly $2,000. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A team of Forsyth County Schools and Forsyth County Education Foundation leaders walked into Cumming Elementary along with their famous duck, Splash, on Friday morning to deliver a special gift — a check for nearly $2,000