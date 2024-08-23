A team of Forsyth County Schools and Forsyth County Education Foundation leaders walked into Cumming Elementary along with their famous duck, Splash, on Friday morning to deliver a special gift — a check for nearly $2,000
It’s FriYAY! Education Foundation and Splash the duck surprised these Forsyth County schools with over $124,000 in grants
