King’s Hawaiian partners with Junior Achievement to open storefront in Cumming Discovery Center

King’s Hawaiian recently cut the ribbon on its new storefront at the Mike & Lynn Cottrell Junior Achievement Discovery Center located on Alliance Academy for Innovation’s campus.

As the new presenting partner of the JA Finance Park seventh grade program, the King’s Hawaiian space will give more than 15,000 students a year a glimpse into the realities of adulthood while offering them an opportunity to navigate those complexities in an authentic, hands-on environment.

The JA Discovery Center is filled with business and bank storefronts that students can explore and run to simulate real-life situations they will find themselves in when getting their first jobs, going to college and planning out their finances in the near future.

The JA Finance Park programs give seventh and eighth graders the opportunity to manage a household budget and learn about personal finances through classes on budgeting, credit scores and more. They are then assigned an education level, salary and family scenario that they use to practice planning out a real budget and then going to storefronts to plan out housing, utility and food costs.

“Since opening our Oakwood facility in 2011, we’ve worked to build a strong connection with the students in our community by helping them explore future career opportunities in manufacturing and partnering with local schools to offer tours of our facility,” said Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian. “We are so excited to open our storefront window in partnership with [Junior Achievement] and continue our focus on supporting local youth.”