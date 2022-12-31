Kristin Morrissey retires from Forsyth County Board of Education after 12 years

“After three terms, I feel like I’ve given it the best I can,” Morrissey said. “I’ve been through multiple strategic plannings, hiring a new superintendent, vulnerable budgets, good economies and challenging economies. I think I’ve given it what I can give, and it’s time for someone else to give their time. I'm ready to slow down a little bit.”

When Morrissey first started on the board, she said it surprised her. She quickly learned that the board and school system were made up completely of a wide range of professionals there simply because they wanted to help kids.

From the teachers, principals, the district staff and later, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden, each of them inspired her to do her best in her position.

Looking back, Morrissey said she can’t believe she has been able to spend 12 years working with such a passionate group and bringing so much change.

When she first joined the board, the world was a different place. Morrissey said the economy was in the worst shape she had ever seen, and she struggled with balancing school budgets and having to put in place furlough days while the county continued to grow.

But the economy turned around, and with it, the school system.

Morrissey said they were able to start bringing in more resources and accommodations for the growing number of students. There was a student population of 35,920 back in 2011 compared to 54,077 this year.

During her time on the board, the district opened 11 different schools, and there is a 12th on the way.

“And that’s not including all the classroom additions like both West and Lambert got a whole wing added on with about 19 classrooms,” Morrissey said, adding that schools have also added security vestibules, new cameras, technology and more.