Kristin Morrissey retires from Forsyth County Board of Education after 12 years

Kristin Morrissey first moved to Forsyth County 20 years ago for the schools, heading to the south end to enroll her kids in Big Creek Elementary.
She immediately started to volunteer at the school, where she heard other parents complain about the growth and “transplants” moving in from other states and counties. Being from New York, Morrissey felt like she was part of the problem.
So she started to get more involved, ultimately deciding to run for the Forsyth County Board of Education in 2010. She won the race, securing her spot in District 2 where she has served south Forsyth for 12 years.
Now, after more than a decade of meeting families, working with school staff and trying to make Forsyth County Schools the best, she is stepping away from the board on Sunday, Jan. 1.
“After three terms, I feel like I’ve given it the best I can,” Morrissey said. “I’ve been through multiple strategic plannings, hiring a new superintendent, vulnerable budgets, good economies and challenging economies. I think I’ve given it what I can give, and it’s time for someone else to give their time. I'm ready to slow down a little bit.”
When Morrissey first started on the board, she said it surprised her. She quickly learned that the board and school system were made up completely of a wide range of professionals there simply because they wanted to help kids.
From the teachers, principals, the district staff and later, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden, each of them inspired her to do her best in her position.
Looking back, Morrissey said she can’t believe she has been able to spend 12 years working with such a passionate group and bringing so much change.
When she first joined the board, the world was a different place. Morrissey said the economy was in the worst shape she had ever seen, and she struggled with balancing school budgets and having to put in place furlough days while the county continued to grow.
But the economy turned around, and with it, the school system.
Morrissey said they were able to start bringing in more resources and accommodations for the growing number of students. There was a student population of 35,920 back in 2011 compared to 54,077 this year.
During her time on the board, the district opened 11 different schools, and there is a 12th on the way.
“And that’s not including all the classroom additions like both West and Lambert got a whole wing added on with about 19 classrooms,” Morrissey said, adding that schools have also added security vestibules, new cameras, technology and more.
Along with the schools, the district expanded its career pathway and dual enrollment options and added a new dual language immersion program for elementary students in several schools.
She is especially proud of the number and variety of career pathways open to middle and high school students.
“I think our investment into CTAE programs and pathways and equipment is unparalleled,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey is also proud of the focus on fiscal responsibility.
She said the district was able to pay down several bonds in 2016 and 2019, and now, they have completely switched to a pay-as-you-go model focused on using Educational Special Local Option Sales Tax funds to pay for upcoming capital projects.
“We made that big decision, and it’s probably one of the decisions I’m most pleased with because by not doing anymore bonds and continuing to pay down debt …. we’re going to save further interest payments,” Morrissey said. “The longer they can go without doing bonds, the more money we’re going to save.”
This year, the district was able to lower its debt services millage rate by one point, a 41% decrease.
Morrissey said she is also especially proud of the board and superintendent’s decision during the pandemic to give families the choice between in-person and virtual learning.
Morrissey said Forsyth County Schools was uniquely prepared for it. It started a Bring Your Own Technology program many years ago, investing in technology and virtual schooling for students. In the end, it helped schools in Forsyth open in time and be better prepared for the 2020-21 school year.
“It wasn’t perfect, but boy, we were so much further ahead than other school systems,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey said she is going to miss serving on the board, going out to meet families, attending school events and working with such a passionate staff.
“I have a lot of mixed emotions,” Morrissey admitted.
As the chair on the Forsyth County Public Library board and the Forsyth County Parks Foundation, Morrissey will still be out in the community, but as she gives up her seat on the school board to newly elected Mike Valdes, she hopes to start spending more time with her family.
Morrissey has already made plans to start visiting her parents more in New York as they begin to get older, and she wants to continue her trek to different national parks with her oldest daughter. During the pandemic, the two visited more than 20, camping in a two-man tent.
“It was wild,” Morrissey said. “We would really like to do more of that.”
Her fellow board members said they will miss her.
“She has left a lasting legacy as a leader in our community,” Bearden said. “No doubt, she will continue to be involved and engaged. Community service is in her DNA.”