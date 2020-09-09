Matt Elementary School unveils new book vending machine to kick off Read-A-Thon fundraiser

Matt Elementary School recently held a ribbon-cutting to unveil its new book vending machine and kick off this year’s fundraiser, a Read-A-Thon for students, which begins on Monday, Sept. 14.

School administration, staff and students were all excited to see the new book vending machine in the hallway right next to the school’s media center starting in June. As school tours started over the summer, parents started asking questions immediately when they saw it: “What is that? And how can my child use it?”

The answer is simple.

The vending machine falls in line with Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden’s initiative to implement the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, which provides support to students and incentivizes positive behavior.

Students can earn PBIS points when they exhibit good behavior anytime at school and in the classroom, and students can exchange their points for rewards at the PBIS store on the Matt Elementary campus.

Now, with the book vending machine, students can use the points to get books to take home and call their own.

“We saw how excited the kids would get during the book fair, but also recognized that not every child was able to purchase their own book,” said Sara Johnson, a spokesperson for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization Board.

PTO Co-President Candy Joiner said that now every child at Matt Elementary has the opportunity to start their own little library collection at home.

Matt Elementary students Emily and Carson White ready themselves for the ribbon-cutting ceremony held after school. - photo by Sabrina Kerns Johnson said that the new book vending machine, the first of its kind in Forsyth County, can hold as many as 20 titles and a total of 200 books at one time.

Administration members helped to donate books to fill up the vending machine for the first time, and they plan to seek out other donors in the near future. Local authors, who plan to also take part in the school’s upcoming Read-A-Thon, have already donated their own titles to be included.

Emily White, a fourth grader at Matt Elementary, said that she is already saving up her PBIS points to try to buy one of the books and bring it home. She loves to read the “I Survived” book series by Lauren Tarshis and the “Dork Diaries” series by Rachel Renée Russell.

“Me and my best friend are really excited,” White said.

PTO Co-President Lindsay Letournou said that the vending machine just seemed like the right fit at Matt Elementary, where staff and administration always emphasize the importance and fun of reading. Visitors can see this book-loving environment even before walking through the school’s front doors as a little library box, designed to look like the house from Disney’s “Up,” sits just outside of the building.

It was no surprise, then, that when the PTO and administration were trying to think of a fundraiser to try to replace their usual Color Run, their minds immediately went to a Read-A-Thon.

The week-long Read-A-Thon starts on Monday, Sept. 14, and staff will be encouraging both in-person and virtual students to log their reading time while also asking their parents, friends and family to donate to the school.

Letournou said that these donations will be used to help fund projects that are not part of the usual school budget. This includes updates to playground equipment, book donations, teacher grants for field trips and activities and much more.

During the week, students will receive visits from the Book Fairy and have the chance to win fun prizes and rewards in class all while logging in and keeping track of their reading. Local authors from Georgia and Forsyth County will also take part, getting online to read their books to students virtually.