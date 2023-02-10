Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden traveled to schools across the county Friday morning, surprising each of the district’s seven Teacher of the Year finalists with a gift and small celebration.

Teachers were selected after undergoing a written and classroom video observation. Now that the seven finalists have been announced, they will go before a committee made up of community leaders and educators later this month for interviews.

The overall winner will be announced at FCS’ annual Celebration of Excellence event on at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Forsyth Conference Center located at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Cumming.

For more information, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Here is a brief look at each of Forsyth County Schools’ seven Teacher of the Year finalists: