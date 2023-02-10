Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden traveled to schools across the county Friday morning, surprising each of the district’s seven Teacher of the Year finalists with a gift and small celebration.
Teachers were selected after undergoing a written and classroom video observation. Now that the seven finalists have been announced, they will go before a committee made up of community leaders and educators later this month for interviews.
The overall winner will be announced at FCS’ annual Celebration of Excellence event on at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Forsyth Conference Center located at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Cumming.
For more information, visit www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.Here is a brief look at each of Forsyth County Schools’ seven Teacher of the Year finalists:
Jaime DeVito, Kelly Mill Elementary
Jaime DeVito is a Specialized Instruction Skills Based Autism teacher at Kelly Mill Elementary School. She began her teaching career in 2010 before joining Forsyth County Schools in 2018. She received her bachelor’s and specialist’s degrees from Kennesaw State University and her master’s from Georgia Southern University.
Morgan O’Leary, New Hope Elementary
Morgan O’Leary is a first-grade teacher at New Hope Elementary School, becoming part of the school’s inaugural staff after it opened at the start of the 2022-23 school year. She started her career in Forsyth at Big Creek Elementary in 2015.
She earned her bachelor’s from Wake Forest University and her master’s from Piedmont College.
Isaac Padilla, Silver City Elementary
Isaac Padilla is a third-grade teacher at Silver City Elementary School where he began his teaching career in 2018. He received his bachelor’s from Truett McConnell University.
Kari Shepherd, Little Mill Middle
Kari Shepherd is a sixth-grade math teacher at Little Mill Middle School and began her teaching career in Forsyth in 2011. She earned her bachelor’s from the University of Georgia and her master’s from the American College of Education.
Erica Gaines, North Forsyth Middle
Erica Gaines is a science teacher at North Forsyth Middle School. Her teaching career started in 2007 before she moved to Forsyth in 2013. She received her bachelor’s from the University of North Georgia, her master’s from Western Governors University and her specialist’s degree from Piedmont College.
Suzanne Bertz, Denmark High
Suzanne Bertz is a special education IRR teacher at Denmark High School. She joined Forsyth County Schools in 2016 after earning her bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and then her master’s from Columbus State University.
Jamie Summerour
Jamie Summerour is a science teacher at North Forsyth High School and began her teaching career in Forsyth in 2010. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology and her specialist’s degree from Piedmont University.