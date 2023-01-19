New Forsyth County Education Foundation scholarships to fund teaching, counseling certificates for 16 district staff members

The Forsyth County Education Foundation has chosen 16 staff members to receive scholarships toward furthering their career in teaching or counseling.
“Forsyth County Schools is not immune to the teacher and school counselor shortage facing our nation,” the district wrote in a statement. “We have found success ‘growing our own’ by establishing teacher prep programs at all Forsyth County high schools but face a large void when it comes to supporting the educational needs of current paraprofessionals who wish to advance to a teaching position and teachers who wish to advance to a school counselor role.”
To be able to help support those teachers and paraprofessionals, the Education Foundation pledged to use funds raised from the 2022 Dr. Jim and Peggy Morrow iChallenge to give out up to 31 staff scholarships.
All applicants for the $1,500 scholarships had to be full-time district paraprofessionals or teachers, be attending or accepted to a college to be certified as a teacher or counselor, and they all had to agree to teach or serve as a school counselor in Forsyth County Schools for three years after finishing their degree.
Out of the applications submitted, 16 staff members were chosen as scholarship winners:
• Kristin Baugh is an Immediate Reinforcement and Remediation English Language Arts teacher at Hendricks Middle. She hopes to become a school counselor.
• Andrea Blanco is a paraprofessional at Brandywine Elementary, and she hopes to be a lead Spanish teacher.
• Misty Chapman is a special education paraprofessional in the ACA program at Little Mill Middle. Her desired position is a special education teacher.
• Satheya Chandran is teaching computer science at Lambert High as she completes her program to become a certified teacher.
• Sarah Heiser is a kindergarten instructional assistant at Cumming Elementary. Her desired position is an elementary special education teacher.
• Holly Kendrix is an instructional assistant at Kelly Mill Elementary, and she is working to become a special education teacher.
• Amy Knowles is a kindergarten instructional assistant at Shiloh Point Elementary. She aspires to be a K-5 elementary school teacher.
• Ashley Landrum is a special education paraprofessional at Sawnee Elementary, and she hopes to become a teacher.
• Courtney Miotti is a fourth-grade teacher at Sharon Elementary who is pursuing a career as a school counselor.
• Damarus Moton works in an SBA class at Lambert High as he completes a degree to become a certified teacher.
• Lucy Murray serves as a third-grade teacher, PBIS coach and induction leader at Chestatee Elementary. Her desired position is to be a school counselor.
• Rachael Norie is a district-wide special education behavior paraprofessional supporting school teams at all levels. She is in school to become a special education teacher.
• Lucia Quinones-Carabello is a pre-K instructional assistant at Chattahoochee Elementary, and she aspires to be a school counselor.
• Meredith Raines is an interrelated teacher at New Hope Elementary, and she is in school to become a counselor.
• Kaylee Stephens is an ACA paraprofessional at Lakeside Middle. She aspires to be a special education teacher.
• Anna Virgo is a paraprofessional at Forsyth Central High, and she is working to become a teacher.