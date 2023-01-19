New Forsyth County Education Foundation scholarships to fund teaching, counseling certificates for 16 district staff members

The Forsyth County Education Foundation has chosen 16 staff members to receive scholarships toward furthering their career in teaching or counseling.

“Forsyth County Schools is not immune to the teacher and school counselor shortage facing our nation,” the district wrote in a statement. “We have found success ‘growing our own’ by establishing teacher prep programs at all Forsyth County high schools but face a large void when it comes to supporting the educational needs of current paraprofessionals who wish to advance to a teaching position and teachers who wish to advance to a school counselor role.”

To be able to help support those teachers and paraprofessionals, the Education Foundation pledged to use funds raised from the 2022 Dr. Jim and Peggy Morrow iChallenge to give out up to 31 staff scholarships.