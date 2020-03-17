PHOTOS: Forsyth County Schools gave out more than 500 free meals to students

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.

The Forsyth County Schools system distributed 503 meals to students Monday, March 16, as the district deals with the cancellation of classes and activities from the novel coronavirus crisis.

The meals were distributed at Sawnee Elementary School and Whitlow Elementary School, the two sites where FCS is offering a free meal pick-up service to all public and private school students in Forsyth County ages pre-school to 18, or 21 for students with special needs.

Students can pick up a free lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day at Sawnee (1616 Canton Highway) and Whitlow (3655 Castleberry Road) from 12-1 p.m. Students must be accompanied by an adult.

FCS is expected to make an announcement Wednesday morning about its plans to expand food services while the district remains closed through the end of spring break, as well as a partnership with The Place of Forsyth County.