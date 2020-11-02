Pinecrest Academy high school students switch to virtual learning for the week

Pinecrest Academy’s high school students switched to remote learning for the week starting on Monday, Nov. 2, as the private school saw a small increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and students asked to quarantine from home.

Pinecrest Academy spokeswoman Vivian Heard said that high school students will return to in-class learning on Monday, Nov. 9. The lower school and middle school students will remain in class this week without any changes to schedules.

In a letter to parents, Interim Head of School Elizabeth King-Howard and Assistant Head of School Charlene Dougal said all extra-curricular activities and athletics, including practices, for high school students are also cancelled until next week. The only exception was the fencing tournament held this past Saturday as they said the event had its own set of safety measures in place.

“This new uptick of positive cases in the Forsyth County area, and now at our school, has caused the High School leadership team to take a close look at what additional measures we should take to protect the health and well-being of our community,” Howard and Dougal wrote in the letter.



