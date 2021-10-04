Pinecrest Academy launches new Pala-Teenies program for parents, young kids

Pinecrest Academy recently announced a new parent-child program called Pala-Teenies, inviting parents and their kids to campus to spend time with other families and take part in fun activities.

Pala-Teenies, a play on words derived from the school mascot, the Paladin, is a seven-week program for parents and kids between the ages of 1 and 5. During weekly sessions, participants will spend time together on the Pinecrest Academy Lower School campus where they can explore a variety of hands-on activities that enhance socialization and accommodate different learning styles.

Activities include gym time, story and craft time and a visit to the chapel.

"Community is at the heart of our school because we all know that it takes a village to raise children,” Head of School Jake Rodgers said. “This program is just one way we can foster community and provide children the socialization and fun so necessary to their development.”

The program facilitator holds an Early Childhood Education degree and is a former Pre-K teacher.

The Pala-Teenies program is available in the fall and in the spring. Registration is now open for the fall 2021 Session. Openings are limited to 12 families per session.

The fall 2021 session dates are Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 10, 17. They are held on Wednesdays from 8:15-10 a.m.

Those interested can register here: https://bit.ly/2XB1B6L