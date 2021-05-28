Poole’s Mill Elementary thinks back on unprecedented first year in new time capsule tradition

He explained that while the year was difficult, he is proud of the school system’s decision to offer both in-person and virtual education to families, and he believes school leaders, teachers and staff were able to provide a normal school experience for kids this year.

Of course, Bearden said the successful school year would not have been possible without the schools’ teachers this year who worked overtime to make sure students and families had the resources they needed.

“If you haven’t had the opportunity to thank an educator for the job they did this year, please make sure you do so,” Bearden said.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden asks Arlie Brennan, a Pre-K student at Poole’s Mill, if he can come pick him up at the nursing home when it’s finally time to open the time capsule in 25 years. - photo by Sabrina Kerns He also attributed Poole’s Mill success this past year to Andrews, who worked to open the school before the start of its first year beginning last August. Through the time capsule, Andrews hopes to share her experiences along with the experiences of students and staff this year with future generations.

The ceremony Thursday also kicked off a new tradition for the district, with Poole’s Mill being the first of many schools down the line to create a time capsule in its inaugural year. Going forward, each new school in the county will hold its own official time capsule ceremony at the end of its first year.

“We’re so excited …. It’s been a pleasure to open such a beautiful school for our community, and we know that our community will be using Poole’s Mill for many, many years to come,” Andrews said.

The time capsule has been registered through the International Time Capsule Society, an organization based in Atlanta that documents time capsule projects from around the world. The district plans to open this capsule in 25 years — in the year 2047.