Property tax relief could be on the horizon for Forsyth County citizens. Here’s what the school board had to say.

Looking at the data

To reflect the impact a cap would have on the district and taxpayers, district CFO Larry Hammel presented data to the board on what a 5%, 4%, 3% and 2.5% cap would have looked like on revenues over the last six years.

Hammel said the data presented did not include the 2.5% in county charges for tax collection, and it does not separate out tax revenues for commercial properties, which would not be eligible for the new property tax exemption.

Looking through tax revenues from Fiscal Year 2018-2023, Hammel said that property reassessments typically increase in the county by about 5-9% each year.

In FY 2018, they increased by 4.7% followed by 5.83% in 2019, 4.08% in 2020, 1.6% in 2021 and 2.01% in 2022. Tom Cleveland, District 3 board member, said these increases in the tax digest usually remain consistent.

The increase in 2018, with a millage rate of 17.3, allowed the district to collect $14.9 million in taxes. If a limit was in place that year, a 5% cap would have no impact on those district revenues. A 4% cap, however, would see it drop to $13.5 million, and a 2.5% would see it drop to $10.5 million.

But with an increase of 14.7% in reassessment values, this last fiscal year would have been most impacted by this potential cap.

“Last year, and I’ve said this many times, was an anomaly,” Bearden said.

Revenues from property reassessments and county growth made up $50.8 million in the tax digest last year, and a 5% cap on reassessments could have driven those revenues down by $26 million.

At the time, Bearden said the district needed that extra revenue made from property tax payments, which is why the board did not lower the millage rate last year.

“We did it so we would be able to compete with school systems around us in terms of salaries and benefits for our employees,” Bearden said. “And we did that, and we are competitive. If we had a 5% in place last year …. we wouldn’t have been able to do as much as we did do because our budget is about 89% people. There is no doubt it would have had an impact. It’s just a matter of what that final dollar amount would have been.”