Property tax relief could be on the horizon for Forsyth County citizens. Here’s what the school board had to say.

Forsyth County citizens might have the opportunity to vote on a new property tax exemption come November as the school board continues discussions with its local legislative delegation.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden confirmed on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Board of Education’s work session, that he and the board are working with legislators to come up with a plan to introduce a 5% cap on property tax growth for Forsyth County Schools.
A cap would limit the amount the district could collect each year from rising property values while keeping citizens’ property tax bills from skyrocketing in the same way they did last year as values across Georgia and the U.S. rose to historic numbers due to inflation.
Following this hike in property taxes last year, many in the community asked the board and local legislators to put a floating homestead exemption in place, which would have allowed taxpayers to freeze their property values at a base year.
The county already has had a floating homestead exemption in place for its portion of the tax digest since 2001, but it does not exempt taxpayers from the schools’ portion, which makes up about two-thirds of the bill.
Over the last year, local legislators and district leaders have discussed different possibilities on how to offer relief to taxpayers. While it is a legislative decision, Bearden and the board members said they are working with the local legislative delegation to potentially add the 5% cap on tax growth as a way to do that.
Looking at the data
To reflect the impact a cap would have on the district and taxpayers, district CFO Larry Hammel presented data to the board on what a 5%, 4%, 3% and 2.5% cap would have looked like on revenues over the last six years.
Hammel said the data presented did not include the 2.5% in county charges for tax collection, and it does not separate out tax revenues for commercial properties, which would not be eligible for the new property tax exemption.
Looking through tax revenues from Fiscal Year 2018-2023, Hammel said that property reassessments typically increase in the county by about 5-9% each year.
In FY 2018, they increased by 4.7% followed by 5.83% in 2019, 4.08% in 2020, 1.6% in 2021 and 2.01% in 2022. Tom Cleveland, District 3 board member, said these increases in the tax digest usually remain consistent.
The increase in 2018, with a millage rate of 17.3, allowed the district to collect $14.9 million in taxes. If a limit was in place that year, a 5% cap would have no impact on those district revenues. A 4% cap, however, would see it drop to $13.5 million, and a 2.5% would see it drop to $10.5 million.
But with an increase of 14.7% in reassessment values, this last fiscal year would have been most impacted by this potential cap.
“Last year, and I’ve said this many times, was an anomaly,” Bearden said.
Revenues from property reassessments and county growth made up $50.8 million in the tax digest last year, and a 5% cap on reassessments could have driven those revenues down by $26 million.
At the time, Bearden said the district needed that extra revenue made from property tax payments, which is why the board did not lower the millage rate last year.
“We did it so we would be able to compete with school systems around us in terms of salaries and benefits for our employees,” Bearden said. “And we did that, and we are competitive. If we had a 5% in place last year …. we wouldn’t have been able to do as much as we did do because our budget is about 89% people. There is no doubt it would have had an impact. It’s just a matter of what that final dollar amount would have been.”
Board recommendations
Going forward, however, Bearden said he and Hammel both would “feel comfortable” seeing a 5% cap introduced with a potential tax exemption. That way, revenues won’t be cut short in a typical year and taxpayers won’t have to worry about skyrocketing property values again.
“I don’t think we can do another 2022 growth digest year,” Cleveland said. “That would absolutely send everybody into a riot, so I think this is important to talk about. And it gives confidence to the citizens that this can’t happen again in that way.”
But to help also safeguard the district, Bearden suggested that the board recommend to legislators adding a sunset provision to the exemption. Such a clause would require legislators to renew the law after a certain period of time, allowing the county and local lawmakers to look at the impact a property tax exemption has on the district and make changes to it as needed.
“My concern with something like this is not really necessarily with this governance team, it’s for future boards and future superintendents,” Bearden said. “I hope we’re really careful and our community is really careful not to strap the school system so that, someday down the road, we look back and say, ‘Boy, I wish we hadn’t done that,’ or ‘I wish we would have done it at a different level.’”
Senior homestead exemption
Bearden and his team recently discussed internally the idea of raising the age required for the district’s senior homestead exemption, a 100% exemption from school property taxes for seniors, from 65 to 70 to help bring back some revenue to the district that could be lost from the new potential exemption.
Rumors circulated on social media about the potential change, and many in the community have come out in opposition to the idea. More than 4,000 people have since signed a petition asking the board to back away from changing the age requirement.
“The senior exemption is very important to those on a fixed income, and many people in their early 60s are anxiously awaiting the cost savings that will come along with the senior exemption when they turn 65 and hope to retire,” the petition reads.
But district leaders and local legislators have since made clear the change to the senior homestead exemption will not happen.
“There is no traction whatsoever amongst any elected officials to change the senior exemption,” Bearden said. “That’s just not going to go away.”
State Sen. Greg Dolezal stated in an email to constituents that he also opposes a change to the exemption.
“While the dialogue was initiated by the school system, and while we welcome their input in all things impacting the schools, the final decision on placing this matter before the voters lies with the delegation,” Dolezal stated. “Every member of the delegation I have spoken with opposes this change to the senior exemption, so I can confidently say this is not going to happen.”
What’s next
For now, the board plans to continue gathering data and discussing a potential new exemption with legislators to come up with a bill they hope is beneficial to both taxpayers and the district.
The board is planning to vote on a resolution during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, asking the legislative delegation to take into consideration an added 5% cap and sunset provision on the exemption.
From there, legislators can decide whether to incorporate the board’s recommendations.