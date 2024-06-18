By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Property taxes are set to rise again. Here’s how you can give feedback to the Forsyth County school board before a final decision is made.
The Forsyth County Board of Education is holding three public hearings next month to give residents the opportunity to give in-person feedback on the school system’s proposed millage rate.