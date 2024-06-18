The Forsyth County Board of Education is holding three public hearings next month to give residents the opportunity to give in-person feedback on the school system’s proposed millage rate.
Property taxes are set to rise again. Here’s how you can give feedback to the Forsyth County school board before a final decision is made.
