From robots to PPE: Forsyth Central students switch gears to help hospital workers

Students in Forsyth Central High School’s FIRST Robotics team aren’t making robots right now, but they’re still putting their STEM skills to good use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group joined with 3DPPE, an organization of high school students from FIRST Robotics programs across metro Atlanta, to manufacture and deliver personal protective equipment to hospital workers.

Founded by Kyle Hampton, a student at Wheeler High School in Marietta, the organization has donated over 2,750 face shields to small businesses and hospital workers.

Forsyth Central’s Team 1746 (OTTO) recently delivered 100 to Northside Hospital Forsyth, according to Ayush Panda.