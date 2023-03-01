School board names new principal for East Forsyth High School

The Forsyth County Board of Education approved a new principal to take over at East Forsyth High School as current leader Jeff Cheney plans to take on a new role at the district before retiring at the end of 2023.

Forsyth County Schools stated Kacey Martin, current assistant principal at Forsyth Central, will take over as the principal at East Forsyth beginning on June 1.

Martin first came to Forsyth Central as an assistant principal in 2017 from Fulton County Schools where he served as a physical education teacher and the head basketball coach at Chattahoochee High.

He began his career in education at Shiloh High School in Gwinnett County as a physical education teacher, basketball, golf and tennis coach in 2000 before accepting a teaching and head basketball coaching position at Loganville High in Walton County in 2004.

“Please join us in congratulating and welcoming Mr. Martin to his new role at EFHS,” the district stated in a release.

Cheney will give up the principalship at East Forsyth on May 31 and assume the position of Special Assignment in the district’s safety department as he approaches his retirement in December.

Cheney originally came to Forsyth County from Savannah in 2006 as an assistant principal at South Forsyth High School before he was promoted to principal at the school in 2012. He transferred to North Forsyth High in 2015 where he served for five years before he was asked to open East Forsyth in 2020.